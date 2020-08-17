At the beginning of the week the dollar “went” down: fresh exchange rates
On Monday, August 17, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Monday, 17 August, strengthened the official hryvnia rate by 6 cents to 27,3474 UAH per dollar.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
The official exchange rate of hryvnia to the U.S. dollar is set at 27,3474 UAH per dollar against 27,4083 UAH per dollar on Friday, the hryvnia exchange rate to Euro is set at UAH 32,3082 for the Euro against the 32,4185 UAH per Euro on Friday.
Exchange rates on August 17:
-
USD — 27,3474 UAH per 1 dollar.
-
EUR — 32,3082 UAH for 1 Euro;
-
PLN — 7,3455 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
-
RUB — 3,7328 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
-
BYN — 11,1236 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
-
TRY — 3,7073 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
-
MDL — 1,6371 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
-
GBP — 35,847 UAH 1 GBP;
-
CHF — 30,0422 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
-
CNY — 3,9349 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
We will remind, since September, banks are required to publish accurate information about loans. This decision was made by the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine, the press service of the regulator.
telegraf.com.ua