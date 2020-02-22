At the biathlon world Championships, Italian police carried out a search at Russian athletes (video)
Alexander Loginov
At the world Championships in biathlon, which ends at the weekend in the Italian Antholz-Anterselva, police early this morning raided the hotel rooms, where the Russian national team, informs “Sport-Express”.
The leader of the team Alexander Loginov and Evgeny Garanichev and coach Alexander Kasperovich was seized phones and laptops.
“Actually slept with Yevgeny Garanichev, – said Loginov. – Woke up, the police broke in the door. Immediately took the weapon. Apparently, as dangerous criminals.
Asked to sit still. In his shorts looked like checking on things. Was only interested in my. Asked for a more competent interpreter. This was a request from IBU the documents.
Apparently, they are so needed. So today, at 6am… took the computer stuff, phone. I’m not opposed to checked copied, but to take…
Showed nothing. I was very much upset. I hope this will not remain hushed up. I’m not even talking about apologies. It is not chaos, but…”, – quotes the champion of this year’s edition.
In addition, the police searched the car Loginova. We will remind, in July, 2015 decision of the IBU after reanalysis of the doping tests Loginov was suspended until 25 November 2016, the results were voided since taking the first suspicious samples in November 2013.
After the victory of Russians in the sprint race at the world Cup in Antholz, a number of foreign athletes, including leaders of the national teams of Norway and France Johannes boe and Martin Fourcade, respectively, and journalists descended on him with criticism for doping past.
We will note, today in Antholz there will be two relay races for men and women.