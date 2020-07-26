At the bottom of the ocean off the coast of Florida formed a mysterious ‘blue hole’
Scientists from across the country travel to the Gulf coast in Florida to see the mysterious “blue hole” to a depth of 425 feet (129,5 m) at the bottom of the ocean. This writes ABC News.
According to the National oceanic and atmospheric administration (NOAA ), a mysterious glowing hole, located approximately 155 feet (47 m) below the water surface, similar to the dips in the ground that are visible on solid ground.
The hole, dubbed “the Green banana”, has become a hot topic for scientists and researchers in deep water areas.
Surprisingly, the first reports of the blue holes came from the fishermen and diving enthusiasts, not scientists or researchers. In General, these holes are a diverse biological community, full of marine life, including corals, sponges, molluscs, sea turtles and sharks.
NOAA scientists have collected 17 water samples from the area surrounding the hole, and four samples of sediments in the hole.
Interestingly, they also found two dead but intact small catfish under threat of extinction, at the bottom of the pit. The remains of one of the animals was removed for study.
NOAA scientists plan to start a new mission in the second, deeper region of the hole in August. This mission will consist of a team of scientists from Mote Marine laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the Geological society of America.
Researchers interested in the study of the chemistry of sea water in the holes for its unique qualities.
“Little is known about the blue holes because of their lack of availability and of unknown distribution and abundance, — reads the statement of NOAA. The hole can be under water for several hundred feet. In many cases the holes are too small for an automatic immersion device.”
Researchers don’t know much about blue holes, but scientists hope to learn whether these holes with underground waters of Florida. They are also trying to figure out whether a particular blue hole nutrients or feeds the microenvironment and new types of microbes.
What is the blue hole and anybody knows about it
Blue holes are underwater sinkholes. Underwater holes and caves are a karst (carbonate rocks) elements that are scattered along the continental shelf of the Gulf of Florida. They vary in size, shape and depth, but most of them are points with a large variety of plants and animals, writes Oceanexplorer.
The blue hole can be an oasis in a barren sea floor. It is a diverse biological community, full of marine life, including corals, sponges, shellfish, sea turtles, sharks and many others. Chemistry of sea water in the holes is unique and, apparently, interacts with groundwater. This relationship facilitates the expansion of knowledge about krugovorote carbon between surface waters and groundwaters.
