At the Bronx zoo escaped poisonous snake: the staff claims that there is no danger
Poisonous, climbing trees 3 feet (almost 1 meter) mangrove snake is on the loose after it escaped from its enclosure at the Bronx zoo (new York) on Tuesday, August 6, in the evening – but the authorities have set just 1 warning sign, which diminishes the danger for the visitors. This writes the New York Post.
Next to the ticket office for the exhibition “jungle World” the sign said: “Dear visitors, the exhibition “the world of the jungle” is missing one mangrove snake length of 3 and a half feet. They are slightly venomous, but not dangerous to people.”
“Mangrove snake is a wood species that are active at night. There is a small chance to see or come in contact with this snake because of its shy, secretive nature, but if you saw her, please inform a member of staff”, — is written on the label.
Famous cases of death from the bite of a mangrove snake was not even their venom can cause painful swelling and discoloration of the skin.
Most people lining up to get to the exhibition, I did not notice a small sign and was not verbally warned, paying $ 6 for a ticket — and many said they would not have come if I knew that the snake ran away and still be inside.
“It is irresponsible on their part,’ said 29-year-old Lucia Crespo, a teacher who came with his young son. — It’s scary, I have a 3 year old son. Now I’m terrified … I don’t like snakes.”
33-year-old man from Queens Engelbert Balboa, too, was horrified by this news.
“I’m afraid. She could bite. I would not go there if I knew — he said. – Just think, I went there with my son, mother and sister.”
Most of the snakes in the zoo, including the king Cobra and Anaconda, live at the exhibition “World of reptiles”, but the tree-living of the Timorese pythons and mangrove snakes live in separate glass cases in the “jungle” to show their natural habitats in Southeast Asia.
The rest of the “jungle World” is surrounded by a bamboo fence.
It was noticed that two employees of the zoo with flashlights searched the area where the snake was gone, but still no one has explained how the snake managed to escape.
One employee said that she “slipped”.
“You know, they are very smart,” he said.
Worker said that to continue the search will be sent to the night team.
To the question if it’s safe for people to go here, he dismissively replied: “If it were not safe, do you think I would be stood here?”.
Mangrove snake — a nocturnal snake that lives in Southeast Asia, which feed on small mammals, birds and rats, and reptiles, including lizards and other snakes.
This is not the first time that the Bronx zoo lost a snake. A deadly Egyptian Cobra escaped in 2011 and was not found for weeks.
This year the zoo was involved in a scandal in connection with the treatment of the elephants happy, who was 13 years old lives alone in this zoo.
In June, the zoo introduced more than 100 protesters demanding that happy was sent to the animal shelter where she could live happily with other elephants.
But zoo Director Jim Briti insisted that happy happy, saying “She is happy and her fortune is estimated by people who know it best.”