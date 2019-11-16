At the bus station of the Dnieper a couple “twisted love”, lying on the sidewalk

На автовокзале Днепра влюбленная парочка «крутила любовь», лёжа на тротуаре

In the Internet appeared the video, which man and woman merge in a passionate embrace, lying on the cold asphalt. Lovers sprawled on the sidewalk near the Dnieper bus station. Not paying attention to passers-by, a couple of very rapidly expressed their feelings.

Video 16+ can be seen in the Facebook-group “Тополь1,2,3-Right Bank of the Dnieper.”

— Passion at the bus station, — commented Yuriy Kalinichenko.

