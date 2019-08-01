At the carnival, Caribana will be riding naked to promote the idea of bodypositive (PHOTO)

Loading...

A small group of women, who will participate in the parade of the carnival Caribana in Toronto this weekend, has announced that it will be stripped from the top. In this way they want to convey to the public the message about bodypositive.

Bodypositive — social course that teaches a positive attitude toward his body, his total acceptance and free expression.

Yvonne Stanley, a photographer working on a project of bodypositive, said she approached the organizers with a proposal for masquerades with women to be Topless because she wanted to draw attention to desexualization women’s bodies.

The idea was received very well, she said. As a result, the parade will be open to 4 women, naked to the waist. On Saturday, they will be on the streets of Toronto.

“We chose the Caribbean carnival in Toronto, because at this time most women of color and they just celebrate the beauty of their bodies. They are different shapes, sizes and ethnicity, but they all go together,” she added.

Stanley said that he is not worried about a possible powerful negative reaction from the society – as the bodies participating in the pictures and various decorations on his chest. Given that the other participants are wearing revealing outfits, it will not cause dissatisfaction. However, she also noted that the 4 Topless women will be accompanying the guards on the parade.

She Stanley to pick up women for your project The Boob Book, which will serve as a kind of support for women. This idea had occurred to her based on their own relationship with the body.

“Men can go without shirts, and their excuses nobody waiting. No they are not shamed for it, do not look at them as a sexual object. For women, the same is slightly opposite situation,” – said Arian of AKBA, one of the four. She stated that she was looking forward to the opportunity to participate in this project.

Acbe also admitted that the prospect pass in parade Topless gave her the opportunity to feel “strong”.

“People need to feel comfortable in their bodies. Regardless of how you look, the point is to have a good time and be comfortable,” said Anil Persad, Director of the Venom of the Carnival, the group that sponsors the participation of women Topless.

In 1996, Ontario’s Highest court ruled that a Topless women walking down the street in Guelph, Ontario, was not obscene, that made legal for all women in the province to be Topless in public.