At the chemical plant in China, an explosion occurred
June 30, 2019
In China, an explosion occurred at a chemical plant Anhui Maiqi Chemical Co. As a result of incident two persons were lost, nine more were injured, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to local media.
The explosion occurred during cleaning in one of the reservoirs for storage of substances. The deceased worker was cleaning the tank and couldn’t get out. Also killed one firefighter.
A similar case occurred in China on March 21. Then the Chinese factory “Jiangsu Tarczay” also blew up a storage tank for chemicals. Killed at least 64 people, injured about 600. Three thousand homes that were nearby, were damaged.