If you still have not decided where to spend new year’s eve, the most famous landmark of the Toronto CN Tower to take care of you.

After the resounding success of the Christmas party last year, the management of the CN Tower decided to hold not one, but three events in 2020. The main party will be hosted at the top of the tower, and there will be a separate celebration for children only.

So, if you want to see in the New year, dancing on the glass floor of the tower or view from its lookouts, the city fireworks, then this is for you.

Guests can enjoy dishes such as Bao, Ontario cheeses and meats, tacos, and a dessert buffet and Putin at midnight.

In any case, another 360 of the city’s restaurants will offer a “Canada-inspired” menu with champagne on new year’s eve.

However, the pleasure to celebrate the New year at the CN Tower – not cheap. Tickets for children cost from $55-65 (but for children under three years of age are free) to $130-190 for dinner and $200 for superior performance.

However, if you plan to go, keep in mind that all tickets can snap up in a matter of days.