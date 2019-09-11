At the culinary festival in Germany blew up pan: one person was killed, 14 were in…
On baking Backesfest festival in the German town of Freudenberg, near Dortmund blew up the pan. From his injuries, died one woman. Another 14 people, ranging in age from 31 to 75 years, were hospitalized. The condition of five of them is estimated as critical due to severe burns. Another victim suffered a heart attack.
Witnesses say that the fire people were rushing around and were like torches. In total, the festival at that time was about a hundred people.
The Daily Mail reports that police believe that the explosion could be due to the fact that drops of rain fell on hot oil. However, the findings do early. The investigation is underway.
