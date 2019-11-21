“At the dance one must be silent”: Vladimir Ostapchuk for the first time commented on the departure from the popular show
After the unexpected departure of “Tanzu s with a stars” just step to the finals Vladimir Ostapchuk few days paused. The TV presenter broke the silence, published in Instagram post in which for the first time commented on the results of the semi-final and with Ilona hammer leaving the show.
“Thank you for the fact that my knowledge of foreign languages, diction, erudition and improvisation is not useful in any way. At the dance need to be silent, and it was a cool challenge: for three months I became the #Vocabulry”, — wrote Ostapchuk.
He thanked the project team, support team, parents, ex-wife and children. Do not forget about the partner.
“Thank you @ilonagvozdeva for the fact that despite much upheaval in my life and the complexity of the project, you stayed in first Person, and then a dancer”, — wrote Ostapchuk and admitted that now he feels absolutely happy.
creative tandem with Ostapchuk. The dancer believes that they flew because Dylan so badly wanted a Cup that relaxed, was too stuck on himself, during a number, he almost dropped his partner.
How was the last dramatic broadcast, the details and all of the rooms, see here.
