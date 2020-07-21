At the facilities of the Railways are searched
Photo: The Telegraph
In Ukrzaliznytsia is ready to provide security forces with all necessary information
Is carried out pre-trial investigation concerning a possible abuse of official position and tax evasion.
The security service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State fiscal service of Ukraine (SFS) carried out searches at Ukrzaliznytsia objects. About reports a press-service of the company on Tuesday, July 21.
“Ukrzaliznytsia supports SBU and GFS in the investigation. Today, law enforcement officials conducted a number of searches on objects Ukrzaliznytsya”, – stated in the message.
Provided that carried out pre-trial investigation concerning a possible abuse of official position and tax evasion in respect of officers of private companies and Railways.
The company says that it is willing to provide law enforcement agencies with all necessary information.
Earlier Ukrzaliznytsia has revealed the theft of millions in procurement. Merchants in collusion with the managers of the Dnieper railway unreasonably inflated the cost of spare parts for rolling stock.
Also a top Manager of Railways announced about suspicion. Branch Director of state-owned companies have not issued the permit to conduct blasting in the extraction of granite.
korrespondent.net