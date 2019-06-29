At the fair in California children infected with E. coli: one child died
In San Diego (CA) from the bacterium E. coli killed 2-year-old boy, and at least three children were infected, they all visited the zoo at the County fair, writes CBS News.
The exact source of the bacteria is still to be seen, but all four infected at the fair, visited a local zoo.
The Agency of health and social services County of San Diego, it was announced four confirmed cases of E. coli related to contact with animals. While three cases have not led to hospitalization, 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and died from complications on June 24.
Infected children aged 2 to 13 years attended the fair from 8 to 15 June, the symptoms they manifested from 10 to 16 June. From June 16, no more reports of symptoms of other visitors didn’t arrive.
The fair will run until 4 July, but the zoo and all other zones of animals will be closed.
Symptoms of E. coli usually appear 2-8 days after swallowing the bacteria inside the body, although most patients fall ill after three or four days after consumption. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days. Most at risk of the disease Escherichia coli children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems.