At the festival in Goodwood presented supercar De Tomaso P72

| July 6, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

На фестивале в Гудвуде презентовали суперкар De Tomaso P72

The supercar has received a carbon fiber chassis, IE Apollo and manual transmission.

On the eve of its 60th anniversary and the triumphant return of the De Tomaso has released a press release which contained preliminary information and images of the new items with the name P72.

Sports car with a retro design in the style of the first models of De Tomaso P70 compensates for lost time by standing with one foot on the conveyor.

De Tomaso until declassify characteristics of the car debuting at Goodwood, however, it is known that the chassis of composite material earned by the company Apollo Intensa Emozione, and the release is limited to 72 copies. Modern P72 will receive a mechanical transmission, as a tribute to his ancestor of 60 years.

No doubt, De Tomaso P72 will not be available for any purse. The initial cost of the model starts with a mark of 750 thousand euros, and has already begun taking orders.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.