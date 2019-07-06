At the festival in Goodwood presented supercar De Tomaso P72
The supercar has received a carbon fiber chassis, IE Apollo and manual transmission.
On the eve of its 60th anniversary and the triumphant return of the De Tomaso has released a press release which contained preliminary information and images of the new items with the name P72.
Sports car with a retro design in the style of the first models of De Tomaso P70 compensates for lost time by standing with one foot on the conveyor.
De Tomaso until declassify characteristics of the car debuting at Goodwood, however, it is known that the chassis of composite material earned by the company Apollo Intensa Emozione, and the release is limited to 72 copies. Modern P72 will receive a mechanical transmission, as a tribute to his ancestor of 60 years.
No doubt, De Tomaso P72 will not be available for any purse. The initial cost of the model starts with a mark of 750 thousand euros, and has already begun taking orders.