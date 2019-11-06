At the former theatre in London found a cannabis plantation
November 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Unusual strange thing happened in London. Reporters found that “Phrase”, then under the former Broadway theater police found a plantation of cannabis.
As the local media, “clearing” broke in the underground tunnel under the Foundation of the building, built in 1897.
Theatre 750 seats lasted until 1963, after which it is destroyed. It now houses shops.
Police say that the grass is planted with more than ten years.
Entrance to the “farm” came out of the closet. Found a party smokes is estimated at forty million pounds.