At the funeral of the murdered student from Hamilton has already collected more than $78K (PHOTO)

On Monday, the 14-year-old Devan Selvi went to the car of his mother when he was killed near a high school in Hamilton, where he studied. After this horrible murder was arrested four suspects, two of them accused of murder of the first degree. The funeral of Selvi, which will take place on Saturday, has raised more than $ 78,000.

On Monday around 13: 30, when Selvi went to the car of his mother, he was stabbed in the head. According to his mother Selvi, his murder was a direct consequence of the bullying, which a teenager suffered throughout the school year.

Although police have not commented on whether systematic bullying factor that led to the death of 14-year-old boy, they said that in murder there is currently the “premeditated”.

From the moment of Commission of crime was arrested four suspects. Two young men, 14 and 18 years, on Tuesday was charged with first-degree murder .

Today sister Selvi Carissa created a page on the website GoFundMe, which has already more than 1,900 people have made donations amounting to more than $ 78,000.

On the page that is called “Devan”s Send Off” (Off Devan), Carissa Selvi has posted an emotional dedication to his brother.

“My brother was killed. He was a great kid; shy, quiet and always helped his family and friends. He wanted to be a mechanic, he loved cars.”

“He was my best friend and I don’t know how to live without him. Devan tried to find help to deal with bullying from which he suffered. He was our world!”

The page was created to help the family pay for the funeral, which will take place on Saturday.

According to Global News, the funeral will be held at the Stoney Creek United Church at 13:00 on Saturday and will be open to the public.

9, Hamilton held a vigil with candles in memory of 14-year-old boy.

In the obituary Selvi says that the family is “shocked by the fact that the tragic death of Devan on Monday.”