At the G20 summit discussed the environment, energy and women’s rights
PHOTO : Website of the President of the Russian Federation
The G20 summit concludes in Osaka Japanese. The heads of the countries-participants of the enterprises gathered for the official closing ceremony of the forum.
After bilateral meetings and plenary meetings on the sidelines of the summit, the leaders of the participating countries “Big twenty” held two plenary meetings. Themes first began to struggle with the inequality and create a sustainable world. Participants also discussed trends in the labor market, the problems of population aging and the global agenda – sustainable development for the period up to 2030. Later, at the next meeting, the main issues were climate change, environmental protection and energy.
In the morning, on the G20 forum was held the meeting dedicated to the empowerment of women. On it at the international exhibition centre INTEX Osaka was made by Ivanka trump, which this time accompanies the President of the United States. The daughter and the adviser of the head of the American state called for “courageous decisions” to help women overcome the problem of poverty.