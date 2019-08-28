At the gas station again sets the latch nozzles (PHOTO)

Loading...

The locking catches of the nozzles is back! for those who use public transport, it may not mean anything, but for car owners is a radical change.

These latches, which allows motorists to leave a working gun in the tank was removed in filling stations across the country in 2002 for security reasons.

He was afraid that the owner can forget about the inserted gun and leave, forgetting to pull out of the gas tank, or not to get it on time, which will lead to overflow.

But after 17 years, Petro-Canada has officially returned the latch to the gas station across the country, with the exception of Quebec, where they are still illegal.

“Until it latches, we have seen how clients insert different objects (for example, the gas cap, coffee Cup) in the gun, which led to the overflow of gasoline,” said Stacy Presutto, the Manager of Petro-Canada environmental, health and safety.

Such regulations, as the feed rate of gasoline, now ensure that the fuel flow is limited to 38 litres per minute, reducing the risk of spills.

But, nevertheless, the rules said that you don’t have to move away from your vehicle more than 25 ft (≈7.5 m), while the gun is in the gas tank of your car. In addition, you are not allowed to go shopping in the store at the gas station, until you finish to refuel.