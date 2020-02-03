At the head of “Ukrzaliznytsya” can still appear the Germans
Representatives of Deutsche Bahn may appear in the Supervisory Board or the top management of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.
About it in interview to “NV” said the Minister of infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Crickley.
According to him, they are considering bringing in a German management, however, the specific position, he announced, stressing that it is still in the process of discussion.
“We are considering the option of bringing German management. The particular position I’m not voiced, because it is still in the process of discussion. Perhaps the Germans will come] in the Supervisory Board and in top management”, said Crickley.
He noted that they will share their expertise, provide advice, recommendations and to propose solutions. “And we’re going to implement them. We are not talking about buying part of the railway, but only that they offered us the most correct decisions. And we were able to implement them”.
Infrastructure Minister also added that the work of the German specialists directly will pay “Ukrzaliznytsya”.
“It’s a business that generates money. At the end of last year TIES a record profit over the last few decades – UAH 2.5 billion. It will be paid dividends. And it goes to the budget,” said Crickley.
However, he drew attention to the fact that we lose far more to inefficient management, to theft, to corruption, which are still present on Ukrainian Railways than can spend on attracting German management.