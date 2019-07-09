At the inauguration of the new President of Latvia there was a curious situation

Monday, July 8, former judge of the EU court of justice Egils Levits entered into the duties of the President of Latvia and have sworn a solemn oath in the Seimas, reports Sputnik Latvia.

However, it was not at the inauguration without incidents. The levitra had to repeat the oath twice. The thing is that the first time he messed up the last word: instead of sirdsapzina — “conscience” — said apzina — “consciousness”.

We also know that the levitra was elected President by a majority vote of the Seimas members.

It should be noted that in this position, he was replaced by Raymond Vejonis, who has decided not to nominate his candidacy for a second term.

“I swear that all my work will be devoted to the welfare of the people of Latvia. I will do everything in my power to contribute to the welfare of Latvia and its residents. I will honour the Constitution of Latvia and the laws of the state. I will act justly to all and to carry out its functions honestly,” he swore politician.

