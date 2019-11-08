At the ITF tournament between tennis players there was a fight right on the court (video)
November 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Alicia Parks
The match of the second round of the ITF tournament W60 in Las Vegas between Catherine Denis sebov, and Alicia parks (6:0, 7:6(11-9) ended hard-hitting episode.
After the final draw of ball 18-year-old American parks did not find anything else to attack the canadian.
The court also ran out and the team representative parks, which did not restrain itself in words and gestures in relation to the Seba (WTA,256). We will add that in this tournament is also played by the Ukrainian Katharina Zawacka and angelina Kalinina.