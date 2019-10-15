At the Kiev station was attacked on a famous TV: first details
Famous actress and TV host Ruslana Pisanka, which significantly lost weight after participating in the show, “she zvazheni schaslivi”, became the victim of an attack at the Central railway station in Kiev. About the incident, the actress told on his page on Facebook. Early morning at the station behind her followed a group of Roma people, trying to Rob. They opened the backpack stars. The egg turned around sharply, but could not resist and fell on the road. The contents of the bag fell to the asphalt. To steal a star did not have time the time arrived, the husband. Ruslana at falling has received grazes, injured his elbow and tore the jacket.
In her message, she noted that such incidents are systemic in nature and asked everyone to be vigilant.
“They were in the group behind me, as if stuck, getting into resonance, opened the backpack on the go. Last phase, I accidentally felt, spun around, and for me 5 man boss. Because of the sharp turn his whole body lost balance and drove on the pavement. From the open bags had fallen out, but the robbers did not take anything, at this time, was brought up by my husband. Licking your wounds. Be vigilant, people, and suspicious. At the station ply Rums, those who seem not to want to be respected. Roma, do not dishonor the nation!!!”, — wrote Ruslan.
Supported his colleague actress Olga Sumska. In the post she said that she got into a similar situation at the station. She appealed to the leadership of the station, the police and the extent Klitschko to restore order.
And the singer MARUV twice opened the suitcases in the airport.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter