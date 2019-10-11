At the Mall Manchester the man with the knife attacked the visitors (video)
In a shopping center in the British city of Manchester armed with a knife man attacked the visitors, trying, according to eyewitnesses, to hurt as many people as possible. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, suffered at least five people. The assailant arrested. Video of his arrest hit the net.
Multiple people injured in stabbing attacks at Manchester shopping centre pic.twitter.com/LqNhJXQT3d
Flint Bedrock (@flintbedrock) October 11, 2019
All visitors to the Arndale shopping centre was evacuated.
In 2017 in Manchester has been one of the biggest attacks in the history of great Britain: a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device during a concert at the stadium, Manchester Arena, killing 22 people.
