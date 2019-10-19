At the mine in Russia burst dam: many dead and missing
In the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia was an emergency — burst dam on the river Ceiba. The result 10 people were killed, 15 were missing and caused considerable material damage.
As reported by Russian media, citing emergency, in addition, four injured were hospitalized. Another 15 people, the rescuers have a look at the scene, they did not require hospitalization.
The dam was located on the technological pond gold-mining enterprise near the village of Matinino. She fell about six in the morning local time (2am GMT).
According to the MOE, as a result, the village was flooded two temporary dormitories with workers. To a scene sent doctors from neighboring towns. Just working there has more than 270 rescuers.
where it was flooded about nine hundred houses, in some places the water reached the second and third floors of buildings. And from-for break of a dam in Brazil killed more than 100 people.
