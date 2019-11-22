At the “Miss universe” ten days will have to change outfits three to four times a day — Anastasia…
December 8, at the luxurious hall of Atlanta, Georgia, will host the 68th beauty contest “Miss universe — 2019”. It will be attended by 79 beauties from all continents. Among them, 26-year-old resident of Zaporozhye model Anastasia Saturday. Anastasia became the winner of the national contest “Miss Ukraine universe — 2019”, having the opportunity to represent our country on the world stage.
True, the trip Anastasia Saturday almost turned out to be in jeopardy. The week before departure she received a visa denial at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine. Only after the publication of this information (including the publication of the “FACTS”) Anastasia again invited to the Embassy and were given permission to enter the United States. According to the contest all participants must arrive in country no later than November 27.
“A suitcase is intended for national costume”
I was just in shock when I heard from the officer the denial of visa to the USA, — said Anastasia. — When I asked about the purpose of the trip to America, I was shown an official letter of the contest “Miss universe”. And then I say: “Yes, you have my fourth who comes with such a letter!” One minute he was checking something out in the computer, then returned the documents with the words: “Sorry, not today.” I just didn’t have words.
— By this time you were prepared to travel for the contest.
— Yes. Fully compiled ‘ wardrobe dosyalari evening gown, national costume. October 24, held the national contest “Miss Ukraine universe”, and almost at the same time became known the date and venue of the world competition. Preparation time was too little! Two days later, after the victory I recorded a video, did a photo shoot, fill out the questionnaire, in which we had to write everything about myself down to the smallest detail. Up to the girth in inches of my hands and feet.
Clearly, it was necessary to immediately collect a wardrobe. At the competition I’m going to spend ten days and outfits should be changed three to four times a day. All my stuff needs to take five suitcases. A suitcase is designed for the national costume.
— Who is the author your finale dress?
— It creates Ukrainian designer Hayk Avanesyan. This splendid dress ruby color — it really suits to my honey hair. Dress will be embellished with beads, fringe and pearls.
See also: Fashion shows, traveling and partying: what’s Instagram post in the new “Miss Ukraine universe” Anastasia Saturday (photos)
— You have painted in red color specially for the contest?
— When I came to the casting of “Miss Ukraine universe”, already was a redhead. Repainted about six months ago. My natural color blonde, but now I look much more effective, and feel more comfortable.
Slim and beautiful Anastasia Saturday and liked the members of the jury and spectators
— Who influenced your decision to participate in the contest “Miss Ukraine universe”?
— I confess, I always thought that beauty contests are not for me. Last year’s “Miss universe” was won by Karina Josan, who I’ve had for over seven years. I got great pleasure when I watched the competition and supported Karina. She was the first who pushed me to try my hand. I applied at the last moment. Not even hoped that I would take was very thin. But two days later I was told that I was in the semi-finals. This is incredibly cool!
See also: “Miss Ukraine universe — 2018” Karina Josan: “I wanted this victory for 12 years” (photo)
— Had a feeling that the crown will be yours?
— No. I was expecting to get to the final, but to become a winner and to go further than ever expected. It seemed that I have too high competition. Terribly worried, standing on the stage, and didn’t believe in what happened. When the contest ended and I found myself in his hotel room, just fell on the bed, not believing that it happened to me! And the next morning my life changed completely.
— Is it true that you became a model at the age of eight?
— Yes, then in Zaporizhzhya just opened a fashion school, and my mom gave me in there. Clear about any career no one thought. I just loved to be photographed, dress up, spin in front of the mirror. Was quite tall for his age. In ten years, won the contest “Mini miss Zaporozhye”. And with ten to fourteen years stopped growing.
The parents even put the apartment up a special bar, so I stretched the spine. In ninth grade I took second place at the contest “Miss catwalk” in Kiev and was invited to work in Italy, but the Pope was strongly opposed.
See also: I Have no lover man, I’m glad of it, — a Frank recognition of the “Miss Ukraine 2019”
I graduated high school, went to University, but parents were not able to pay for my tuition. And then I received an offer from the Agency to go to work as a model in Shanghai or Beijing. Chose Beijing. Parents are very long doubted, to let me go or not. But in the end gave up. Their eighteenth birthday I’ve celebrated in Beijing.
“In China valued European girls”
— It was scary to be alone in a completely unfamiliar country?
— Of course! I first time in my life then was on a plane, didn’t quite understand how the rest of my life. I only brought a hundred dollars. Parents have collected money for the laptop so we can keep in touch.
In Beijing I gave 60 dollars a week pocket money. It is very small. I lived in an apartment with several girls, we were dropped on the food and so saved. Meat is almost bought — it’s very expensive. Eating rice, pasta. All imported goods are expensive. The first two weeks in Beijing, I generally ate only fruit and chewy candy — the food for me was tasteless. Then it became easier, I was shown places where you can buy cheap normal products.
— And that all the hardships were worth it?
— I got a lot of experience and was a real school of life. Today no regrets and have nothing to fear.
Anastasia expected to reach the final, but to become a winner, not even hoping
— You earn money in Beijing?
— Under the contract took two and a half thousand dollars. This money has covered all my expenses for the trip, and I returned to Zaporozhye, in his pocket, $ 400. It was my first decent money.
— How many times have you been in China?
Three times. After a few months after the first trip became miss China and asked the Agency to facilitate the return to this country. I was immediately taken, moreover, did not the Manager and I was applying for a job new girls. Held in Beijing six months, and then broke off with an Agency contract and went to the free bread. In China valued European girls.
See also: Mother of three children and a business woman: Ukrainian won in India beauty contest for women with curvaceous
— You had then the relationship?
— Yes, my boyfriend was half Chinese, a businessman. He was all the time on the road, we rarely saw each other and eventually broke up. I began to understand after living in China for almost three years, I don’t want to remain permanently in this country. He returned to Ukraine, lived in Kiev. And suddenly, one of the famous European agencies offered a contract in Thailand. And four years ago there were circumstances that I had to choose between a career and the opportunity to make money fast.
“I try to eat more to gain weight”
— What happened then?
— My parents were on the brink of divorce. Mom wasn’t feeling well, she became depressed. She needed my support. Mom took an apartment, and I again went to China to earn money for housing.
Our money was enough to buy a small apartment near Kiev. It was a very difficult time, we slept together on an air mattress. I stopped communicating with my father, and it lasted two years. Constantly shuttled between Ukraine and China, neither of which privacy and speech was not. It was such a crazy tension that in the end, my nerves could not stand.
— You had a breakdown?
— I paralyzed part of his face. Three years ago I woke up and realized that is not closed right eye, and this part of the face just doesn’t work. By evening, the face is swollen, its totally twisted. I wore a mask and goggles, so people would not see this horror. She slept on the right side only, covering the lid and just “Vina” right side of your face in the pillow. At first thought it was allergies, but still went to a neurologist. When asked how much time it will take for recovery, he heard the reply that this can stay forever. It was a shock!
See also: the Most beautiful student of Ukraine became the Governor (photo)
— You are admitted to the hospital?
Yeah, I’ve been there for three weeks. I put a dropper, injections. The priest was all blue. The doctor said I prostudio trigeminal nerve and this condition could be triggered by strong emotional stress. It’s called the Bella syndrome. I had a painful massage, always went with the walnut in his cheek and beat his small hammer with needles to restore the sensitivity of the skin. It is clear that about any work it was not.
— How did you feel then?
— You know, at some point I started to perceive everything in a positive way, otherwise you just go crazy. Walked and talked that I was working in Shanghai in the freak show. The cry made no sense. It took me two months to fully recover, and I again flew to Beijing.
Now nothing outwardly noticeable, however, sometimes the weather right side hurts. But this situation helped me to understand many vital issues. Stop to think about what I want to do and whether doing the right thing.
— Know that the first victory at the contest “Miss Ukraine universe” you congratulated father.
— Yes, thank God, we were talking again. I very much like his dad, and I’m scared was hard for our temporary separation. The last two years, live in Ukraine, my life changed. And now I’m ready for new challenges.
See also: Hot: post that in Instagram the most beautiful student of Ukraine (photo, video)
— Follow a special diet before the contest?
— I’ve never been on a diet. Now, on the contrary, try to eat more to gain weight. Sometimes I go to the gym to keep your body in shape, for massages. I weigh 58 kilograms and the height is 175 centimeters. Bust 86 cm, waist 62 cm, hips — 93 cm. Of course, the parameters are very important in beauty pageants. But I think most importantly. I want to go to the “Miss Universe” and to represent our country with dignity. And who knows, maybe will come back with victory.
.
Photo courtesy of “Miss Ukraine universe”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter