At the Olympic games-2020 for the first time women will make up 49% of the participants
November 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach spoke at the forum of New leaders in Helsinki (Finland).
During his speech, Bach promised that the Olympic games in 2020 in Tokyo will ensure gender equality. Thus, almost half of all participants will be women.
“We will achieve gender equality. At the Olympic games 49% of participants are women. This is the highest figure in the history of the Olympic games.
Gender equality at the Olympic games in Tokyo sends a signal to all sports organizations in the world”, – quotes Bach championat.com with reference to the press service of the IOC.