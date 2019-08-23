At the press conference of the film “the Battle of Chancery” Megan Fox almost flew corset
American actress and model Megan Fox, is remembered by many viewers for her role as Michaela in the two parts of the movie “transformers”, was embarrassed during a press conference of new film “the Battle of Chancery”. With celebrities, telling about the recent shootings, nearly came off the corset.
At the recent press-conference dedicated to the blockbuster “the Battle of Chancery”, Megan Fox, often showing nice curves in skimpy outfits appeared in black cropped trousers, the same color classic high heels and a corset from a known brand. It is the last element of the wardrobe brought the actress a bit of trouble. At the time of the interview, the Fox leaned forward and corset, leaving open shoulders and a large part of the bust, almost entirely with off.
Megan Fox managed to catch a hand slipping from his chest to the outfit, but most people still have a chance to look seductive. By the way, many fans are discussing the figure of the actress after the third confinement, noted that the bust has become less attractive and loses its “fluffiness”, but during the confusion, they managed to make sure in good physical shape Fox, which refutes previous assumptions.