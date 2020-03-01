At the same time, Nadal became the youngest and the oldest winner of the ATP tournament in Acapulco
Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz
The second racket of the world Rafael Nadal in the final of the ATP tournament in Acapulco has not experienced problems against Taylor Fritz defeated the American in two sets – 6:3, 6:2.
Note, the Spaniard won his 85th title in his career.
With this victory, the 33-year-old tennis player became the oldest winner of the title in Acapulco.
In addition, he is also the youngest winner. His first victory on Mexican tournament, Nadal was celebrated in 2005.