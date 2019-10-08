At the screening of the cartoon “the Addams Family” Charlize Theron appeared with a new hairstyle
Charlize Theron has changed her hairstyle than delighted their fans. A new image of the celebrity is demonstrated in the screening of the cartoon “the Addams Family”.
In the animated film Theron voiced one of his main characters — Mortise. For the premiere, the actress chose unusually restrained for a Hollywood stars wardrobe staple: classic shirt light blue, pleated skirt and black pointed shoes. Bright accent in the image were made by mitenko on his left hand.
The actress shared a photo from the event, posting it in your Instagram account. Spectacular shot liked followers celebrities. They approved a change in hairstyle Theron. In September, she decided to experiment with the hair, shortening the length and osvetli them, and now the actress has shown more vivid strands. The followers of the star, including her colleague January Jones and comedian Rob Delaney, expressed his admiration for the actress, noting that she looks good.