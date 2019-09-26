At the speed of light: how it works superfast gearbox the Koenigsegg
Double clutch robotic gearbox with two clutches in speed change steps do not leave any chance “mechanics” or hydromechanical automatic transmission. Could there be something more rapid-fire? Koenigsegg to answer in the affirmative.
Hypercar Koenigsegg Jesko – the same awesome case, when a crazy V8 engine with two turbochargers, developing biofuel E85 1600 HP and 1500 Nm, is not the most important feature of the projectile with maximum speed of over 480 km/h. the Unit with the intriguing title the LST (Light Speed Transmisson — transmission operating at the speed of light) — this is amazing device which hypercar to a large extent owes its swagger.
At LST there are eight clutches of six to nine-boxes, of which one is reserved for the “reverse”, and another for limited-slip differential. As it moves forward to merge the two clutches on each shaft (intermediate and output). In simple terms, the creation of Swedish engineers is something like two three-step transmissions, the principle of which resembles the action of the drivetrain on your bike with “big” and “small” stars.
While most automatic transmissions can’t change the stage without intermediate inclusions, “lightning” unit trained for such tricks. Another interesting feature is the low weight of about 90 kg.