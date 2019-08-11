At the stadium the rival of FC “Mariupol” for Europa League collapsed part of the roof (photo)

| August 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
At the home stadium of the Dutch club “AZ Alkmaar” on Saturday afternoon collapsed part of the roof, reports the club’s official website.

There were no casualties, but it is not clear whether the team to play the second leg of qualification of Europa League against “Mariupol” on the home arena, says SportArena.

На стадионе соперника ФК "Мариуполь" по Лиге Европы обвалилась часть крыши (фото)

“The stadium will not host matches, if the situation is unsafe. As soon as will become clear, where will our next home games, then we will immediately notify”, – said General Director of AZ Robert Eenhoorn.

The match between “AL” and “Mariupol” to be held on Thursday, August 15.

The first game was held in Odessa, the team played a draw 0:0.

