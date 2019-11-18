At the stage of MotoGP in Valencia unmanaged motorcycle at full speed down racer (video)
At the stage of MotoGP in Valencia, the French rider of Johann Zarco was hit by a motorcycle opponent.
During the race several pilots almost simultaneously do not fit into the same rotation.
First it happened with Zarco, who, taken off the road, tried to walk to leave the danger zone, then in his back and has flown uncontrollable the other motorcycle rider Iker Lekuona.
According to preliminary data, Zarco a sprained ankle.
And the winner on the track named Ricardo Tormo was the pilot of the team Repsol Honda Team, and identities of six-time world champion in the MotoGP class Marc Marquez.
1 sec. from behind the Spaniard, the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo acting for Petronas Yamaha SRT.
Rounded out the podium, the Aussie Jack Peter Miller at Ducati.