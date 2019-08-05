At the start of the WTA tournament in Toronto Yastremsky beat 14-th racket of the world (video)
August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Dayana Yastremsky
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 33 WTA) has successfully started his performance in the tournament series Premier 5 in Toronto. In the first round match the 19-year-old Ukrainian in two sets “deal” with the British Johanna Contoy (No. 14 WTA), according to sport.ua.
Toronto. The first round Dayana Yastremsky (Ukraine) – Johanna konta (Britain) – 6:3, 6:2
In the second round Yastremsky will play against Victoria Azarenka (No. 39 WTA) or Camila Giorgi (No. 52 WTA). Note that it was the fourth career victory over a player Yastremsky of the top 20 in the world rankings.
Loading...
READ "Manchester United" introduced a new form - it is dedicated to a triumphant season 1998/1999 (photo)