At the start of the WTA tournament in Toronto Yastremsky beat 14-th racket of the world (video)

| August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
На старте турнира WTA в Торонто Ястремская обыграла 14-ю ракетку мира (видео)

Dayana Yastremsky

The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 33 WTA) has successfully started his performance in the tournament series Premier 5 in Toronto. In the first round match the 19-year-old Ukrainian in two sets “deal” with the British Johanna Contoy (No. 14 WTA), according to sport.ua.

Toronto. The first round Dayana Yastremsky (Ukraine) – Johanna konta (Britain) – 6:3, 6:2

In the second round Yastremsky will play against Victoria Azarenka (No. 39 WTA) or Camila Giorgi (No. 52 WTA). Note that it was the fourth career victory over a player Yastremsky of the top 20 in the world rankings.

