At the tournament, Korean MMA fighter got a terrible bruise (photo)

August 6, 2019
Korean UFC fighter Dong Hyun MA was seriously injured during the fight with Scott Holtzman at the tournament UFC on ESPN 5, which was held in the American Newark arena “PRUDENS Center”.

Holzman actively started the match and already in the first round at the eye of the Korean fighter appeared hematoma and after a couple of elbows from the American in the second round, it has grown to enormous size.

During the break the doctors tried to eliminate or at least reduce the hematoma on the eye Hyun-Dong MA, but all their efforts were unsuccessful.

After the signal of the referee that the athlete did not see the left eye, the fight was stopped and a TKO victory went to Holtzman.

