At the U.S. coast intercepted a submarine with cocaine: an exciting video of the chase

The U.S. coast guard unveiled a video-game interception of a submarine with a large batch of cocaine. Semi-submersible speed boats are very popular narcocorridos because they are difficult to detect and even more difficult to pursue. This video shows how Munro boat approaches a ship of smugglers, the command of the Coast guard lands and enters the hatch.

This time on the detained vessel it was found about seven tons of cocaine worth more than $ 200 million. The cargo arrived from South America and were intercepted in international waters in the Eastern Pacific ocean on June 18.

In the course of recent operations by us border guards have intercepted 14 vessels loaded with drugs. Just found about 19 tons of cocaine worth half a billion dollars.

Recall that the fight against drug traffickers has increased in Europe. Jointly by Europol and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, France and Poland was blocked a major channel of delivery of drugs.

