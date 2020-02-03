At the University of Texas shooting occurred: killed 2 women, wounded child
Two women were killed and one 10-year-old child were injured in the shooting, which occurred in the dormitory of the University of Texas A & M University-Commerce, says ABC News.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the housing for freshmen on Monday, February 3. Details of the incident are not reported.
Child 10 years old was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to police.
The incident was reported at 10:17 local time Dorm Pride Rock for first-year students, says on the University website.
According to police, at the moment, other threats are no more.
“Our hearts are with all members of the community who suffered from this tragedy, — said mark Rudin, President of Texas A & M University-Commerce. — The health and safety of our students are always our top priorities.”
All classes were cancelled until the end of the day.
The campus of Texas A & M in Commerce, Texas, is 200 miles (320 km) to the North of the main campus of Texas A & M in College station.
