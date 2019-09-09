At the Vuelta cyclist continued performance after terrible injuries (photo)
September 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
At the end of the 14th stage of the multi-day road Cycling race Vuelta-2019, who won the Irish Sprinter Bora Hansgrohe Sam Bennett, had a nasty blockage.
Willie Smith
It, in particular, was the rider of team Katusha Alpecin Willie Smith. While 27-year-old South African received a very nasty knee damage, but decided to finish the stage.
After the 14th stage of the medics “stitched” knee Willie, which before the start of the 15th stage looked like this: Despite a serious injury, Smith withdrew from the race, and 15th stage ended a 143-m.