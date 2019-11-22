At the wedding of the daughter murdered policeman’s father had replaced seven of his colleagues: touching video
A resident of the American city of Denver (Colorado) Courtney young was almost completely happy when I was preparing to marry his beloved — Tanner Krietemeier. The only thing she missed was her father Donny. He was a COP. In 2005, he was killed during the performance of official duties. Courtney and her sister Kelsey were the only three still with their mother Kelly.
However, the bride was waiting for the surprise secret from her organized mother. The deceased had replaced seven of his friends — fellow cops. To the altar led Courtney Kelly, but they were followed by police officers. A traditional dance of the bride with the father of the girl danced with all of them in turn. While sounding song that once played for Courtney’s father when she was a little girl. This music, once he bought her a necklace with a small replica of his police badge. This necklace was wrapped around the Bridal bouquet of the girl. As informs television channel Fox News, the guests were touched. And the bride cried.
“They told me how they are proud of me. And how special the other was to have my dad,” she said.
“It was amazing to see how they rallied and supported Courtney and her family,” said of the seven “fathers” of the groom.
Officer Danny veyt, who first danced with the bride, said it was a very emotional moment. “I was frustrated that Donnie was not able to live to this day. But then I thought about all that has happened over the last 14 years. What made up Kelly after Donnie was killed. That Kelsey and Courtney turned from little girls into lovely young women. And my emotions turned into joy when I saw how happy Courtney and Tanner” — he said. He also added that he and the colleagues could not hold back the tears after the dance with Courtney.
And Sergeant Bobby Walder said that the wedding invitation he was given a great honor. “When you come into the police Department of Denver — you become part of a big family. And will always be,” he said.
