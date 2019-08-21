At the world championship broke the scandal with the disqualification of the participant from Russia
A pair of Russian tango dancers Parshakova Cyril and Anna Gudyno disgraced at the world Championships of Argentine tango in Buenos Aires. Directly during the performance, Parshakov hit his partner (she is his wife) punched in the face. We will remind, in July, the Russian athlete sparring almost cost him his hands.
This behavior was worth a pair of Ineligibility, reports Eurosport.
It is noteworthy that the injured athlete has not seen the husband’s behavior is nothing extraordinary and even refused to write a statement to the police.
“…After the dance we had a fight, due to the fact that not everything turned out. It is a pity that our emotions are seen by the organizers, and incorrectly perceived them. It’s a shame that this situation has led to disqualification”, — said the couple in the video that they posted to Facebook of the athlete.
Recall that in late July, the Russian boxer Sergei Kovalev has arranged a scandal on Board the aircraft in the United States. Forl Lauderdale- Los Angeles. At the height of sportsmen started to stick to sitting next to the girl, grabbing her by the arms, tried to kiss and threw her money.
