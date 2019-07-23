At the world championship by water kinds of sport, another scandal involving Chinese champion (video)
Chinese swimmer sun Yang once again became the center of a scandal at the world Championships in aquatics, which takes place in the South Korean Gwangju.
After winning an Asian swimmer in the 200m freestyle, Britain’s Duncan Scott, who shared the bronze medal with the Russian Martin Malyutin, refused to shake hands with the Sun and make a picture of him on the podium.
The behavior of the opponent enraged the Chinese, who began to shout in the address of Scott, while gesticulating violently.
After the national anthem, Yang was not satisfied, and again something was trying to tell the British.
At that, Scott shook hands with other participants of the ceremony – the Russian silver medalist, Japan Katsuhiro Matsumoto. Attacks on Chinese swimmer and he didn’t respond – unlike the audience, who whistled violently during the awarding ceremony of the champion.
It is clarified that the Chinese in the race he came second, but the Lithuanian Danas of Rapsis disqualified because of a false start.
Note, this incident is the second involving sun Jan at the world Cup. Earlier, the Australian Mack Horton similarly boycotted the ceremony at a distance twice as long, which also won the Jan.
When awarding the organizers immediately recognized the protest by the Aussie, asked Poppy to take a second step on the podium. What Horton shook his head – the medal he was awarded for the pedestal.
Recall, on the China Cup-2014 Jan passed positive test for the stimulant Trimetazidine.
While triple Olympic champion, nine-time champion and world record holder in the 1,500 meters, was disqualified just three months, and the anti-Doping Agency of the country reported it for some reason, only after it expires.
And in February of this year, he deliberately took a hammer to the tube with his breakdown in front of officers doping control, disappointed that they allegedly improperly issued documents for an unscheduled inspection.