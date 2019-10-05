At the world Championships in athletics the top three in the shot put was divided 1 cm
October 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
American Joe Kovacs became the world champion in the shot put, showing on Saturday the result 22,91 m. It was the best since 1990, only 22 centimeters less than the world record set by Randy Barnes, who later was twice disqualified for use of illegal drugs.
The second in the world Cup was another American Ryan Krauser, Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro. He pushed core of 22.90 m.
Third place – world champion 2017, new Zealander Thomas Walsh. The result is also of 22.90 m, but he lost to Krauser additional indicators.
All three and ranked fourth Darlan Romani of Brazil (of 22.53 m), broke the record of world Championships held since 1987.
World Championships in athletics held in Qatar Doha.