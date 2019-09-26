At the WTA tournament in Wuhan will not be the Ukrainian semi-finals (video)
The second racket of Ukraine Dayana Yastremsky (No. 27 WTA) in the quarterfinal match of the tournament series Premier 5 in Wuhan against Czech Petra Kvitova (No. 7 WTA) managed to resist to her opponent only in the second game.
In the end, the match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes, and ended with the victory over titled Petra 6:2, 6:4.
In the semifinals, the winner of this pair will meet the winner of the match Elina Svitolina (No. 3 WTA) – Alison Risk (No. 35 WTA).
At the moment, ended the first set between these rivals, which was won by the American 6:1.