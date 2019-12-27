At the youth world Cup hockey team Sweden scored an amazing goal (video)
In the Czech Republic started the youth world championship on hockey.
In the opening round of the national team of Sweden met with the principal rivals, the Finns and won willed victory 3
2 FROM the (0:1, 1:1, 1:0, 1:0).
Early in the second period the forward of “Tre Kronor” Niels Highlander scored a spectacular goal.
19-year-old forward, selected “Vancouver” on the draft pick in 2019 in the second round, scored in the style of lacrosse (Ala-Mikael Granlund), leaving behind the goal.