At Walmart the man licked his ice cream and put it back on the shelf: he was put in jail
D Adrien Anderson from Texas was sentenced to 30 days in jail because he pleaded guilty that he licked a box of Blue Bell ice cream and put it back in the freezer at Walmart. This writes Fox News.
In August 2019, he posted a video on Facebook where he was licking up a box of vanilla ice cream and eat it with their fingers before putting the container back on the shelf.
In the end, Anderson paid for damaged packaging and had not been charged with any crime.
A few days after trick, Anderson was placed in the Jefferson County jail charged with the crime.
Walmart lost money and had to pay for the actions associated with a police investigation.
Anderson faced up to a year behind bars and a maximum fine of $4000 after pleading guilty in January, but instead he was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 180 days of probation.
He also received 100 hours of community service and was forced to pay a fine of $1000 and $1565 in compensation for the ice cream, which had to be thrown away.
Representatives from Blue Bell confirmed that they removed — and replaced — all packages of vanilla ice cream in that store.
“The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority and we work hard to maintain a high level of trust our customers”, — said the representative of the company.
