At work YouTube has been a massive failure
October 17, 2019
In the work of YouTube occurred the next global crash. Special service Downdetector has fixed the problems in the operation of the service.
On popular video hosting unable to upload a new video or view a new record. This was stated by 54% of users 44% of which have informed on failure, not working the YouTube website.
Problems in the operation of the service are seen around the world.
Recall that in late September there have been several failures in the social network Facebook. And in early September, problems were also experienced users of Wikipedia.
