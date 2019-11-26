“Atalanta” — “Dynamo” (Zagreb): online video goals of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, November 26, at the famous stadium “San Siro” in Milan will be held (22:00) the match of the fifth round of the group stage of the Champions League between our team Ruslan Malinovsky Italian Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb, sensationally defeated the team from Bergamo in the first game 4:0.
After four rounds in the asset newcomer to the “Atalanta” with just one point accumulated (the “Manchester city” — 10, “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” — 5), so any outcome, except victory, will bury the chances of a team Gianpiero Gasperini to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament (a draw can leave tiny chance to get into the Europa League).
Last weekend, Bergonzi suspended Malinowski and Alicica conceded in a house match of the championship of Italy “Juventus” (1:3) and are in the standings of Serie A in sixth place (five games without a win in all competitions!).
As for the team of Nenad Bjelica, after a draw with his main rival Hajduk (1:1) Dynamo continue to lead the Croatian League, ahead of rivals from split to four points and with a game in hand. And at first in the club’s history out of the group, the Croatians still apply. However, in the game against Atalanta Dinamo will have to do without the remote in thrilling game with “Shakhtar” (3:3) midfielder Moro.
Bookmakers in the upcoming meeting give a solid advantage team of Malinowski. For example, the office William Hill bets on the victory of the “Atalanta” accepts with a factor of 1.57, the draw — 4,33, to win, “Dinamo” — 5,25.
For video goals in the match Atalanta — Dinamo online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS.”
Photo Getty Images
