“Atalanta” — “Manchester city” — 1:1: online video goals of the match in the Champions League
Wednesday, November 6, the famous stadium “San Siro” in Milan (Bergamo arena does not meet UEFA requirements) in the Champions League, play rivals Shakhtar Donetsk in the group of Italian “Atalanta” and the English “Manchester city”.
The win secures the wards of Josep Guardiola a place in the knockout stage of the tournament, but the team Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky will attempt to get their first points in the group (three kick-off meeting the team from Bergamo have lost with a total score — 2:11).
Recall that in the first game between the bronze prize-winner of the Italian championship and won the English Premier League on “Etihad” the British have left from “Atalanta” a stone — 5:1. The meeting as the current missed football “man city” Alexander Zinchenko, who continues rehabilitation after knee surgery, moved to a clinic in Barcelona.
0:1 Stirling (7 mins)
1:1 Pasalic (49th min.)
