Atalanta refuses to let Malinowski in the national team of Ukraine
March 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Because of the epidemic of coronavirus in the world, canceled sporting events.
In particular, in Italy, until April 3, suspended the holding of matches of Serie A.
Atalanta decided not to release their players to the location of their national teams in the next international break, reports the zbirna.
This quarantine applies to Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovsky.
Note that the closest match “Atalanta” in the Champions League against Valencia in Spain will be held without spectators.