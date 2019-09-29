“Atalanta” – “Shakhtar”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, October 1, Donetsk “Shakhtar” in the framework of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League will play at the Milan stadium “San Siro” with the Italian Atalanta. Kickoff is at 19:55, Kyiv time.
One defeat in 17 home matches
Atalanta is strong in European competition in home matches. and Atalanta with Ruslan Malinovsky away got four goals from Dinamo Zagreb (0:4).
The weather on the day of the match
At the beginning of the match (at 19: 55) weather forecasters promise in Milan 20-21 degrees Celsius, light rain is possible.
