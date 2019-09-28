“Atalanta” – “Shakhtar”: the bookmakers on the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, October 1, Donetsk “Shakhtar” will hold the match of the 2nd round of a group stage of League of Champions against Italian “Atalanta”. The match will take place in Milan at “San Siro” stadium (home of the representative series And “Denis Ricardo d’italia” in Bergamo is not eligible for the arenas of the Champions League), beginning at 19:55, Kyiv time.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH “ATALANTA” — “SHAKHTAR”
Statistics of meetings of the Donetsk club with the Italian teams in European competitions is not the most welcoming. In 22 games, the Pitmen won a total of six wins (with 14 defeats and two draws), with a goal difference of 18:45. However, with Atalanta, for which it was only the seventh part in the competition and first in the Champions League, Shakhtar earlier on the international stage do not overlap.
Leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers see the favorite of the upcoming match, the team from the Apennine Peninsula by putting the following factors.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Atalanta” is 1.85, the draw is 3.80, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,05.
“Marathon”: a victory “Atlanta” to 1.90, draw — 3,95, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,05.
Parimatch: winning of “Atalanta” — 1,89, a draw is 3.90, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,95.
William Hill: winning of “Atalanta” is 1.85, the draw to 3.75, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 3,90.
Bet365: win Atalanta — of 1.80, the draw to 3.75, the victory of “Shakhtar” — 4,20.
I note that in another match of group C, which acts as a “miner”, the champion of England “Manchester city” will take the strongest Croatian team — Dinamo Zagreb.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
