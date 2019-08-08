Atambayev surrendered to the authorities
August 8, 2019
Thursday, August 8, the former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev surrendered to the authorities. This happened after the third day of the storming of his house taken by the security forces. As already reported “FACTS”, operation on detention of the former President, began the evening of August 7 in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek. In total, injuring more than 80 people.
According 24. kg, Atambayev decided to surrender. The commandos put him in the car. With him were representatives of the Social democratic party of Kyrgyzstan Kunduz Golubev and Farid Niyazov. Supporters of the former President attempted not to miss the car with him. Again shots rang out.
